Things to know about in-demand Croatian wonderkid

Kolkata, September 10: Croatia have produced an incredible amount of talent in recent years.
Most of the country's talent has been pretty much centred around Dinamo Zagreb, the most successful club in the nation.
And, the conveyer belt of talent seems to be never-ending with the club boasting several fantastic youth prospects who look capable of reaching the summit of world football.
One such player is 20-year-old versatile attacker Antonio Marin who is currently plying his trade at HNK Sibenik on loan from Dinamo.
Marin has been linked with a host of European clubs in recent times such as Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Wolves, Leicester City, Roma, Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Sevilla among others.
He is among the most heavily-scouted players in Prva HNL right now and could well be the next big export from the division following the likes of Dani Olmo, Josko Gvardiol and Filip Benkovic.
Marin has been a highly-rated player from a very young age and earned his chance in the first-team of Dynamo before turning 18. He has been capped for a total of 50 times by the Croatia national team at youth level across several age groups and is currently an Under-21 international.
He has been loaned out to Monza in Italian Serie B and NK Lokomotiva Zagreb in Croatian First Division in the past and is currently on loan for the third time in his career. He has been pretty impressive for HNK Šibenik thus far having scored twice in seven outings.
Marin is predominantly a left winger who likes to operate as an inside forward cutting into his favoured right foot. However, he boasts a very strong weaker foot and that allows him to slot in effortless on the right flank as well.
The youngster has also played as a secondary forward and even as a number nine. He possesses a blistering pace and jaw-dropping dribbling skills and what makes him more dangerous is his unpredictability thanks to his ability to test the goalkeeper with either foot.
Marin is a threat physically unlike most wingers and he can be a threat aerially as well. Also, the youngster possesses excellent ability from set-piece situations and makes him a unique prospect.
Still pretty much in his development phase, the Croatian youth international can prove to be an excellent player in years to come if he chooses his next move carefully.