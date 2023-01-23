Things to know about latest Man City acquisition Maximo Perrone

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Argentine midfielder Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield.
The midfielder is set to join the Cityzens for a fee of around just €9.3 million. Pep Guardiola’s side have reportedly beaten competition from the likes of Wolves, Benfica and Newcastle to sign the talented youngster who will be looking to follow Argentine players like Sergio Aguero, Pablo Zabaleta and Julian Alvarez.
Perrone has made 33 appearances for Argentine club Velez this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists. The highly-rated midfielder has also represented La Albiceleste's national team at the Under-20 level.
He is predominantly a defensive midfielder who boasts an excellent range of passing and boasts wonderful technique. The youngster has been likened to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong thanks to his elegance on the ball.
His ability to spray passes across the pitch and dictate the game has also seen him compared to Argentine legend Fernando Redondo. Pep Guardiola himself played as a number six and has also managed and overseen the development of some of the best defensive midfielders in recent years such as Sergio Busquets, Xabi Alonso, Rodri and Joshua Kimmich among others.
Manchester
City
already
have
Rodri
and
Kalvin
Phillips
as
options
in
the
number
six
role.
While
Rodri
has
been
a
key
player
for
the
Spaniard,
Phillips
has
struggled
to
impress
at
the
Etihad.
The
England
international
has
struggled
to
impress
at
Manchester
and
has
only
played
152
minutes
for
City
this
season.
With
a
new
midfielder
on
his
books
in
the
form
of
Perrone,
Pep
Guardiola
will
have
a
lot
more
options
and
flexibility.
Ilkay Gundogan has his contract expiring this summer and is also in his thirties while Kevin De Bruyne has also entered his thirties. 20-year-old Perrone would be a wonderful addition to the Sky Blues, especially considering the long-term impact.