Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tuchel: Imagine what I could have done celebrating with two legs!

By Daniel Lewis
Thomas Tuchel has admitted he expected his side to crash out
Thomas Tuchel has admitted he expected his side to crash out

Paris, August 13: Thomas Tuchel insisted Paris Saint-Germain deserved their late 2-1 victory over Atalanta and quipped his celebrations after the winner would have been even wilder had he not been on crutches.

PSG booked a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 1994-95 with a remarkable comeback win in Lisbon on Wednesday thanks to two late goals.

Marquinhos prodded home in the 90th minute before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting completed the turnaround 149 seconds later for the French champions, who had trailed to Mario Pasalic's strike for more than an hour.

Tuchel broke a bone in his foot during a training session last week but still clenched both fists and let out a huge roar when the winning goal hit the net, potentially saving his job at the Parc des Princes in the process.

Speaking to RMC Sport after the match, the German coach said: "Imagine what I could have done with two legs! It is our 50th birthday today and we will not forget this day. We are really happy to be in the semi-finals.

"It is a historic season, with four titles and a Champions League semi-final."

Neymar insisted after the match he never doubted PSG would progress, though Tuchel admits he was fearing the worst when a goal down so late.

"I doubted after 88 minutes of play, I was realistic, but we always thought about scoring," he said. "I told my assistants: 'if we draw, we will make a difference soon after'. We had a great game and the qualification is deserved.

"It was a bit of luck with those late goals but if you look at the whole game, it's deserved."

Tuchel's second-half changes made a major impact on the game, with Mbappe setting up fellow substitute Choupo-Moting for the winner.

PSG also overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit in their last-16 win over Borussia Dortmund and Tuchel praised the spirit of his players to once again hit back when the pressure was on.

"The bench players were exceptional today, with a good frame of mind," he said. "The mentality has always been good, the players are together.

"We have already had a comeback against Dortmund. In this competition, we must have a little luck, and now we are here.

"Congratulations to the players. Today was about Choupo-Moting – he was exceptional."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 4:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue