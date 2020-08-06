Football
Tuchel worried about 'big injury' for Marco Verratti

By Dejan Kalinic
Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel said he was worried about Marco Verratti
Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel said he was "worried" about Marco Verratti

Paris, August 6: Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel admitted he was "worried" about Marco Verratti after an injury scare.

Verratti missed PSG's 1-0 friendly win over Sochaux on Wednesday after hurting his calf in training.

Amid concerns over star Kylian Mbappe, Verratti is also in some doubt for the Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta on August 12.

Tuchel said he was concerned about Verratti, although he was still unsure about the severity of the Italy midfielder's injury.

"We're worried because he took a nasty hit. It's a big injury," he told a news conference.

"Now we will wait. I don't know exactly today's diagnosis, I have to talk with the doctor.

"But we are worried."

PSG will face either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig in a semi-final if they can get past Atalanta.

Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 4:30 [IST]
