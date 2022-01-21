Football
Three central defenders linked with AC Milan

By
AC Milan
AC Milan are looking to bolster their defensive ranks.

Kolkata, January 21: As per rumours in Italy, Serie A club AC Milan are looking to bolster their defensive ranks before the transfer window slams shut in January.

The Rossoneri are in contention for Serie A title this season and find themselves just two points behind their local rivals Inter Milan, but it will be a difficult battle for Stefano Pioli's side if they have to beat the Nerazzurri for the title.

Milan have seen the heart of their defence being hurt by injuries with their first choice centre-back duo Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori both out at the moment.

It is presumed that Milan technical director Paolo Maldini is therefore keen on signing a new centre-back before the window closes. Here, we will take a look at three centre-backs who have been linked with a move to San Siro.

Japhet Tanganga - Tottenham Hotspur

The 22-year-old defender broke into the Spurs senior side in 2019 and since then, he has made a total of 42 appearances for the North London giants. It is understood that Antonio Conte is not exactly a huge fan of the Englishman and is open to selling him. Milan are said to be interested in the versatile defender but only want a loan deal while Spurs are believed to be keen on only a permanent deal. We have to wait and see whether a deal between Spurs and Milan for the defender materializes or not.

Perr Schuurs - Ajax

Despite being highly-rated at the Johan Cruijff ArenA since his young days, Schuurs has not quite managed to become a first team regular for Ajax so far and finds himself behind Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez in the pecking order. It is understood that the Dutch giants are open to cashing in on the 22-year-old and Milan are reportedly long term admirers of the Dutchman.

Sven Botman - Lille

Botman has been heavily linked with an exit from Lille during the winter transfer with both Milan and Newcastle United getting linked with the Dutchman. The former Ajax defender played a crucial role for Lille last season as the Ligue 1 side pipped mighty Paris Saint-Germain for the league title. Things are no going well for Lille this season though but they are believed to be desperate to keep their star defender at the club at any cost.

Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:04 [IST]
