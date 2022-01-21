Three central defenders linked with AC Milan

Kolkata, January 21: As per rumours in Italy, Serie A club AC Milan are looking to bolster their defensive ranks before the transfer window slams shut in January.
The
Rossoneri
are
in
contention
for
Serie
A
title
this
season
and
find
themselves
just
two
points
behind
their
local
rivals
Inter
Milan,
but
it
will
be
a
difficult
battle
for
Stefano
Pioli's
side
if
they
have
to
beat
the
Nerazzurri
for
the
title.
Milan have seen the heart of their defence being hurt by injuries with their first choice centre-back duo Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori both out at the moment.
It
is
presumed
that
Milan
technical
director
Paolo
Maldini
is
therefore
keen
on
signing
a
new
centre-back
before
the
window
closes.
Here,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
centre-backs
who
have
been
linked
with
a
move
to
San
Siro.
Japhet Tanganga - Tottenham Hotspur
The 22-year-old defender broke into the Spurs senior side in 2019 and since then, he has made a total of 42 appearances for the North London giants. It is understood that Antonio Conte is not exactly a huge fan of the Englishman and is open to selling him. Milan are said to be interested in the versatile defender but only want a loan deal while Spurs are believed to be keen on only a permanent deal. We have to wait and see whether a deal between Spurs and Milan for the defender materializes or not.
Perr Schuurs - Ajax
Despite being highly-rated at the Johan Cruijff ArenA since his young days, Schuurs has not quite managed to become a first team regular for Ajax so far and finds himself behind Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez in the pecking order. It is understood that the Dutch giants are open to cashing in on the 22-year-old and Milan are reportedly long term admirers of the Dutchman.
Sven Botman - Lille
Botman has been heavily linked with an exit from Lille during the winter transfer with both Milan and Newcastle United getting linked with the Dutchman. The former Ajax defender played a crucial role for Lille last season as the Ligue 1 side pipped mighty Paris Saint-Germain for the league title. Things are no going well for Lille this season though but they are believed to be desperate to keep their star defender at the club at any cost.