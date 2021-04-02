Three Championship stars Premier League clubs could sign this summer for free

Kolkata, April 2: As a fall-out of the COVID-19 pandemic, several clubs in Europe including Premier League are facing severe financial crunch.
At such a moment acquiring players on a free deal could be a big factor in strengthening the side.
The Sky Bet Championship is home to some incredible talents and amid the crisis, many Premier League sides have explored this scenario recently.
Here, we look at three big names from the Championship who Premier League clubs must target.
Junior Stanislas – Bournemouth
Stanislas will be out of contract this summer and any mid-table or lower-tier side could use his former Premier League experience to improve the bench strength. He has been a regular in the Championship this season and has scored 10 goals.
Troy Deeney- Watford
Deeney has been at Watford for over a decade. However there are rumours his current deal that expires in the summer will not be renewed. The English striker could be a good signing for any mid-table side looking for experience.
Andre Ayew – Swansea
Probably the most distinguished name in this list, the Ghana international will also be a free agent in the summer. Ayew scored 21 goals in his three seasons in the Premier League earlier and definitely will be a great inclusion for any mid-table side.