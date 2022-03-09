Three clubs chasing FC Porto midfielder

Bengaluru, March 9: As per reports in England, a hot of clubs across Europe have registered their interest in FC Porto midfielder Vítor Machado Ferreira, simply known as Vitinha. The 22-year-old has been impressive for the Dragons this season in the middle of the park and his impressive string of displays have not gone unnoticed.
The 22-year-old had a pretty mixed season with Wolves last time out on loan but has been impressive since making his comeback to Porto this summer. He has been pulling the strings in the middle of the park for Sérgio Conceição's side on a weekly basis this season but the Portuguese side could soon lose their priced asset with a host of clubs said to be chasing the signature of the 22-year-old.
Here, we will take a look at three clubs chasing the Portuguese playmaker.
Leicester City
Leicester City have been brilliant in the transfer market in recent years even though Brendan Rodgers' side have flattered to deceive on the pitch this season more often than not. The Foxes could lose their star midfielder Youri Tielemans in the summer with the Belgian said to be considering a move away from the King Power Stadium. Vitinha could prove to be a solid replacement of the former Anderlecht midfielder.
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid won the La Liga title last season but have been pretty dismal this season. It is believed that Diego Simeone is looking to bolster his midfield ranks in the summer and Vitinha has emerged as a potential target of the Spanish capital club. The Colchoneros have reportedly watched the 22-year-old in action on a number of occasions this season and the midfielder could well be on his way to Wanda Metropolitano in the summer.
Manchester United
As per recent reports, Manchester United have been watching the 22-year-old on almost a weekly basis and scouts from the Red Devils were said to be in action when the midfielder came up with a man-of-the-match display in a 4-2 win for his side against Pacos de Ferreira this weekend. The Red Devil are in dire need of additions in midfield in the summer and Vitinha could be on his way to Old Trafford.