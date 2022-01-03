Three clubs in the race for Leeds United starlet

Kolkata, January 3: Leeds United boast an exceptionally strong youth academy which has produced some top talents over the years.
The likes of James Milner, Gary Speed, David Seaman and Denis Irwin among others are some of the most famous footballers to have come through the academy of the Whites.
In recent years also, the West Yorkshire club have produced some quality players with their star midfielder Kalvin Phillips being the biggest example.
Charlie Cresswell has been the latest player from the academy of the whites to have made his breakthrough to the senior side and future looks bright for the 19-year-old.
Already an England Under-21 international, the young central defender is being destined for great things in the future and has already been linked with a big move away from Elland Road.
Here, we look at three clubs interested in the 19-year-old.
Arsenal
Arsenal have been slowly but surely improving under Mikel Arteta but there is still plenty of work to be done if the Gunners have to rise up to their usual standards. The north London giants still have plenty of deadwood across their squad and should be gradually looking to replace those players with fresh young talents. Cresswell is believed to have caught the eye of the Gunners' transfer team with his impressive showings so far at a very young age and they have joined the race for the signature of the youngster.
Manchester United
Although Manchester United and Leeds United share a very bitter relationship between them but there have been some fantastic players to have crossed the rivalry between the two clubs such as Denis Irwin, Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand and Alan Smith. Cresswell could well be the next in line for a move to Old Trafford with the Red Devils believed to be keen on the promising young defender.
Liverpool
Liverpool are not particularly short of options at the heart of the defence and also have quite a few talented young players in their ranks for that position. However, they are a team who always look to improve whenever they can and it is believed that they are currently leading the chase for the young centre-back to have impressed in his few senior outings for the Whites.