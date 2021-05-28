Three clubs in the race for relegated Premier League midfielder

Kolkata, May 28: Sheffield United struggled to stay afloat in Premier League as they prepare for life in the Championship once again.
Their relegation from the top flight of English football could result lose some of their stars leaving this summer.
One of the players to have been strongly linked with an exit from Bramall Lane is Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, a player the Blades signed from Genk in January 2020 for a club record fee around £22 million.
It is hardly a surprise to see the 23-year-old attracting interest as he is too good to be playing in the Championship and would improve almost every team in the Premier League.
Here, we look at three clubs interested in the services of the Norway international.
Everton
Despite the Toffees making a significant investment, it is obvious that they still have plenty of work to do if they have to qualify for the Champions League and Berge is a player who can improve the Toffees' midfield to a great extent. He is equally effective both as a number eight and as a number six and that makes him an attractive option for Carlo Ancelotti.
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has plenty of work to do this summer following an underwhelming season for the Reds and Berge is one of the many players to have been mentioned as a target for the Reds. Klopp and his transfer team have a track record of raiding relegated clubs in the past and Berge fits the bill perfectly.
Arsenal
Arsenal have been another team to be linked strongly with Berge in recent times. The Gunners are short of both quality and depth in the middle of the park and they desperately need an overhaul in order to get back in the race for Champions League football. Berge is unlikely to cost them a fortune and has what it takes to bolster Mikel Arteta's midfield.