Three clubs linked with Argentine hotshot Julian Alvarez

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Argentina have produced some of the most gifted forwards over the years and the South American giants seem to have a gem in their hands in the form of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez.
The 21-year-old has been in scintillating form this campaign having scored 24 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 games. His excellent run of form has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe and in this article, we will take a look at clubs interested in signing the striker hailed as 'Next Sergio Aguero'.
Aston Villa
Aston Villa have been linked with the 21-year-old for quite some time now and the Midlands club must act soon if they don't want to miss out on the forward with bigger clubs registering their interest.
The Villans already have two quality centre-forwards in their roster in the form of Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins but Steven Gerrard is still believed to be looking for players who can strengthen his attack.
Alvarez is predominantly a number nine but thanks to his explosive pace and technique, he is also more than capable of playing out wide and would certainly add plenty more to the Villa attack.
AC Milan
AC Milan have somewhat been able to restore themselves over the past couple of years but they are still in need of reinforcements if they have become the best in Italy once again.
The Rossoneri have been involved in the title race this season with two veteran strikers in the form of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud but they should start looking to build their squad for the future. Julian Alvarez has what it takes to become one of the best strikers in Europe in years to come and would prove to be a great asset to Milan if they can win the race for his signature.
Manchester United
Manchester United have recently emerged as one of the frontrunners for the signature of Alvarez with their new manager Ralf Rangnick believed to be a fan of the young Argentine striker.
With Anthony Martial's future at the club seemingly up in the air and Edinson Cavani also being linked with an exit despite his injury struggles, the Red Devils should ideally look to bolster their attack and Alvarez looks more than capable of deputizing or partnering Cristiano Ronaldo upfront.