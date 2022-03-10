Three clubs linked with Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet over a summer transfer

Bengaluru, March 10: Barcelona are ready to continue their squad overhaul again next season however before adding new players, they are expected to offload a few more.
Among
few
other
outcasts,
one
player
who
could
leave
the
club
in
a
fire
sale
is
believed
to
be
Clement
Lenglet.
The French defender joined Barcelona from Sevilla in July 2018 and soon established himself as a regular for the Blaugrana. However, his stock has seen a great slump after some dreadful performances in the last two years.
He is currently behind Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia in the order of preference, becoming a bit-part player for Barcelona as a result. The Frenchman has managed just 790 minutes of game-time across 16 appearances in all competitions in the current campaign.
With the club likely to add one or two more defenders for next season his position in the side is likely to deteriorate further. Barcelona hence are now likely to cut him loose next summer. The centre-back is just 26 and experienced at the highest level, meaning the club are looking to avail a sizeable fee from his sale next summer immediately.
He reportedly is attracting a lot of interest, mostly from Premier League and these are three sides believed to be keeping an eye on him:
Newcastle United
The Magpies are set to pursue Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet once again in the summer after failing to land him in January. The newly riched side tried to poach from Barcelona in the winter transfer window but could not manage to get a deal done. Newcastle instead opted to buy Dann Burn from Brighton to shore up the backline. But they are likely to continue their squad overhaul again next term and the 26-year-old is reportedly their prime target for the defence.
Tottenham Hotspur
Conte will delve into the market for a centre-back in the summer transfer window, as Cristian Romero and Eric Dier have been the only reliable centre-backs for the side. The ball-playing defender could take Ben Davies' position in the team who has been playing as a left centre-back now. They are reportedly already in touch with his camp and a move could befall in summer.
Arsenal
The Gunners have a solid centre-back partnership of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes in the backline. However, apart from them, Arteta does not have many quality options available. Lenglet as a result has emerged as a viable option. Should the French defender be available for a decent fee in the summer Arsenal could pounce on the opportunity to strengthen the backline further.