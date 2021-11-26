Three clubs linked with Chelsea star

Kolkata, November 26: Mason Mount's meteoric rise over the past three years has been nothing short of phenomenal and both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel as well as Gareth Southgate should be credited for the exceptional progress made by the gifted midfielder.
His attitude towards the game coupled with his hunger to work hard for the team has made him a favourite of every manager he has played under and there is absolutely no doubt regarding the creativity and adaptability of the midfielder.
As per rumours, Mount is feeling under-appreciated at Stamford Bridge and even though he is under contract at the West London club until the summer of 2024, a number of top clubs across Europe have registered their interest in the 22-year-old.
Here, we will take a look at three clubs chasing the midfielder.
Real Madrid
Real Madrid have a major rebuilding to do in coming years with several of their key players like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema among others not getting any younger. The Los Blancos already have some exciting young players in their roster but have reportedly identified Mount as someone who can lead their midfield for many years to come. The 22-year-old has already accomplished a lot despite his young age and can achieve much more if he can continue his progress. Complete midfielders like Mount is hard to find these days and it is no wonder Real Madrid want such a gifted player.
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich do not necessarily break the bank all the time but they also do not shy away from spending big on the right players. It is widely reported that Mount's situation at Chelsea is being monitored by the Bavarian giants and it is hardly a surprise. Any team who can afford to spend big would love to add such a gifted playmaker to their ranks and looking at the current situation of the Bayern midfield, Mount would be a much-needed addition to Julian Nagelsmann's side thanks to his versatility, creativity and work ethics.
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp already knows has seen enough of Mount and the midfielder has everything in his game to become the perfect central midfielder in Jurgen Klopp's system. He is already accustomed to a high-pressing system under Thomas Tuchel and the transition from Chelsea to Liverpool would be pretty smooth for him. Liverpool are believed to be the team with the most concrete interest in the England international but a deal could be difficult as Chelsea are unlikely to sell him to one of their biggest rivals and competitors for the title.