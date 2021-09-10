Three clubs linked with Monaco rising star Aurelien Tchouameni

Bengaluru, September 10: Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has emerged as a big target for three European giants including Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus who are keeping close tabs on his performances.
The 21-year-old has only gone from strength to strength since joining AS Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2020. Over the last 18 months or so, the defensive midfielder has become one of the key players for Monaco.
Having featured in over 50 games for the Ligue 1 side, he has earned a lot of attraction with his quality in possession and the ability to act as an efficient ball-carrier.
However, his future at Monaco is set to end soon as it is understood that Monaco are willing to cash in on their prized asset. He was linked with a potential exit earlier this summer, but the club apparently decided to keep him in the end.
The youngster still has a contract with the club till 2024 and his valuation is reportedly around £40m. But given the financial state of the club, he could be available for less as well. But with him continuing to perform at the highest level, there could be a serious tug of war.
Manchester United who are still short of a quality defensive midfielder in the side could approach the French international next summer. There have been many question marks over the quality of Fred and Scott McTominay and there is no doubt Tchouameni will be a welcome addition.
Thomas Tuchel is also believed to be an admirer of the midfielder and is keeping a close eye on his development. Chelsea have an eye on the future as a understudy for N’Golo Kante. Tchouameni's gameplay is quite similar to Kante hence, the interest makes a lot of sense.
Juventus are also searching for a defensive midfielder as it is understood that they are not happy with the quality of Weston McKennie.
Considering all such rumours, the French talent could be the saga of next summer. But it also remains to be seen, how he maintains his form over the course of the season which would impact the transfer further.