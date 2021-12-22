Three clubs linked with Serie A superstar

Bengaluru, Dec 22: As per reports in Italy, Lazio superstar Sergej Milinković-Savić could be up for grabs in the summer and possibly even in January following his rift with manager Maurizio Sarri.
The 26-year-old has been a player in high demand for a long time now but the Biancocelesti have done well so far to keep hold of their star midfielder. However, the future of the 26-year-old now looks to be up in the air as it is understood that his relationship with the new Lazio boss Sarri has become bitter.
The situation of Milinković-Savić at the Italian capital club will surely serve as a piece of encouragement for suitors of the dynamic midfielder. In this article, we will take a look at three clubs who have already registered their interest in the Serbian international following the news of his feud with Sarri.
Chelsea
It has been quite evident in recent weeks that Chelsea are in dire need of some quality and spark in the middle of the park. The loan signing of Saul Niguez has been a disaster, to say the least, while the likes of Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are clearly not good enough.
The Blues would certainly benefit from the signing of Milinković-Savić who would provide something out of the box. Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are all top midfielders but they have all struggled with injury problems in the recent past which has impacted the Blues' form. Milinković-Savić would therefore be a solid acquisition by the champions of Europe.
Manchester United
Manchester United are known to be a long admirer of the Serbian superstar and they have once again registered their interest in the 26-year-old following the recent development. The Red Devils, at the moment, look to be losing their star midfielder Paul Pogba this summer on a free transfer and Milinković-Savić would undoubtedly be a worthy replacement for the Frenchman.
In fact, considering how Pogba has mostly been in a Red Devils shirt, the Serb would be an upgrade. Also, he is still just 26 years of age and has the potential to grow into one of the best players in his role.
Real Madrid
Real Madrid are enjoying themselves this season under Carlo Ancelotti and the duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos looks to have defied age, especially the former. However, the Los Blancos would eventually have to look for players who can fill in their boots in years to come and Milinković-Savić looks more than good enough for that. The Spanish capital club have a long-standing interest in the dynamic midfielder who is regarded as one of the most complete midfielders at the moment and they still maintain their interest in the 26-year-old.