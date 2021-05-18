Three clubs looking to sign gifted Ghana youngster

Kolkata, May 18: As per rumours in England, Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin is attracting plenty of attention from the Premier League as well as from clubs outside the top tier of English football.
The centre-back has been excellent for Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes having joined from Danish side Nordsjaelland last year.
Scottish giants Celtic as well clubs like Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers in the Championship have all expressed their interest in the Ghanaian.
Here, we look at three Premier League clubs in the hunt for the young defender.
Newcastle United
Newcastle have somewhat stagnated in the bottom half of the table over the last few years and they have an ageing squad.
Magpies should be in the market for a new defender and Mumin is reportedly their top target.
Aston Villa
Villa are currently sitting eleventh in the table and a lot of the credit goes to their defence. However, the Lions desperately need a new centre-back and Mumin is reportedly one of their top targets.
Tottenham Hotspur
The Spurs do not have any lack of options at the heart of the defence, but yet have not managed to find the right balance. We have to wait and see who Daniel Levy chooses to be the next Spurs boss, but their scouting team has already started potential targets for the summer.