Three clubs that could sign Alexandre Lacazette as a free agent next summer

By

Bengaluru, Feb. 15: Arsenal were left short-handed in the January transfer window after they failed to sign a centre-forward.

The club lost star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona while they chased Dusan Vlahovic's signature. However, the Serbian stunned the Gunners to sign for Juventus instead, leaving the North London side without any new recruit in the forward line.

Furthermore, academy star Folarin Balogun's move to Middlesbrough on loan has just left the club with one senior recognized striker, Alexandre Lacazette, but he too is likely to change within next summer.

The French striker's contract is up in the air in the summer and if reports are to be believed he is all set to leave the club as a free agent in the summer. Unsurprisingly, his availability has now already started attracting suitors and if some of the recent reports are to be believed, three top European clubs are already considering offers for him.

As per rumours, these are the three sides believed to be circling around him:

1. Lyon

The 30-year-old striker could make a sensational return to his former base as according to reports, the Ligue 1 side are preparing a bumper offer to tempt him to France once again. Lacazette left Lyon for Arsenal after becoming their third record goalscorer with 129 goals. It is believed that the French side's president Jean-Michel Aulas is dreaming of a potential reunion and is likely to offer him a bumper new contract alongside lucrative bonuses.

2. Sevilla

The La Liga side are also believed to be in touch with the player's agent. Sevilla's star forward En-Nesyri is reportedly attracting interest from some of the top European side. With his potential exit looming, the Spanish side reportedly has shifted their attention towards Lacazette's signing whom they can avail for free.

3. Atletico Madrid

The Spanish giants were linked with the French international earlier and rumour could intensify again in the summer. Atletico will be without Suarez next season whose current deal at Wanda Metropolitano expires at the end of the season. His probable departure could create a massive void in Atletico Madrid’s goalscoring department. So they may target a cost-effective option with Lacazette once again.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 16:25 [IST]
