Three clubs that could sign Alexandre Lacazette as a free agent next summer

Bengaluru, Feb. 15: Arsenal were left short-handed in the January transfer window after they failed to sign a centre-forward.
The club lost star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona while they chased Dusan Vlahovic's signature. However, the Serbian stunned the Gunners to sign for Juventus instead, leaving the North London side without any new recruit in the forward line.
Furthermore,
academy
star
Folarin
Balogun's
move
to
Middlesbrough
on
loan
has
just
left
the
club
with
one
senior
recognized
striker,
Alexandre
Lacazette,
but
he
too
is
likely
to
change
within
next
summer.
The French striker's contract is up in the air in the summer and if reports are to be believed he is all set to leave the club as a free agent in the summer. Unsurprisingly, his availability has now already started attracting suitors and if some of the recent reports are to be believed, three top European clubs are already considering offers for him.
As per rumours, these are the three sides believed to be circling around him:
1. Lyon
The 30-year-old striker could make a sensational return to his former base as according to reports, the Ligue 1 side are preparing a bumper offer to tempt him to France once again. Lacazette left Lyon for Arsenal after becoming their third record goalscorer with 129 goals. It is believed that the French side's president Jean-Michel Aulas is dreaming of a potential reunion and is likely to offer him a bumper new contract alongside lucrative bonuses.
2. Sevilla
The La Liga side are also believed to be in touch with the player's agent. Sevilla's star forward En-Nesyri is reportedly attracting interest from some of the top European side. With his potential exit looming, the Spanish side reportedly has shifted their attention towards Lacazette's signing whom they can avail for free.
3. Atletico Madrid
The Spanish giants were linked with the French international earlier and rumour could intensify again in the summer. Atletico will be without Suarez next season whose current deal at Wanda Metropolitano expires at the end of the season. His probable departure could create a massive void in Atletico Madrid’s goalscoring department. So they may target a cost-effective option with Lacazette once again.