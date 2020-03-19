Three clubs that should make a move for Barcelona outcast

Bengaluru, March 19: Ousmane Dembele's days at Barcelona could reportedly be numbered as reports in Spain claim that the La Liga champions are growing frustrated with the French international. The 22-year-old, who made his big move to Camp Nou in 2017, has never really managed to justify his massive price tag which is fifth highest in the world right now.
Injuries have been one of the biggest reasons behind the winger's underwhelming times at the Catalan club and it seems that Barcelona now have lost their patience.
Despite the fact that Dembele has managed to play just 492 minutes of football this season due to injuries, the former Borussia Dortmund star is still likely to attract a host of suitors with the quality he has at his disposal.
Barcelona have hardly gotten to witness his talent on full swing, but his previous records for Borussia Dortmund and Rennes will be enough to make the risk worth taking. In this article, we will look at three clubs who should make a move for the unsettled Frenchman.
Borussia Dortmund
Despite starting the season really well, the Black and Yellows slowly lost their rhythm as the season went on. They are now again back in the title race with a four-point deficit from leaders Bayern Munich. So, it is quite evident that they could still do with an injection of quality and an ex-factor which Dembele is capable of producing.
They already have a pretty potent as well as youthful attack comprising of in-form players like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland and Dembele would be able to give them a whole new dimension in attack. Also, a move back to his former club which he knows inside out, could bring back the confidence lost in the star winger and can help him reproduce his form.
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich managed to recover from their early-season scare in great fashion following the appointment of Hans-Dieter Flick after Nico Kovac got sacked. The Bavarian giants are back to where they belong that is at the top of the table but it is pretty much evident that the club are in need of a strong summer transfer window.
Especially on the flanks, they could do with a top-class player like Dembele. Serge Gnabry has been pretty impressive this season but on the other flank, Bayern need a player at the highest level if they have to emulate the legacy of Robben and Ribery. And, Dembele is well capable of filling in that void if he can stay fit.
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona are desperate to bring back Neymar to Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain. And, in order to make room for the star Brazilian, the player who was signed as his replacement, might make room himself. Barcelona could be prepared to include Dembele in the deal to bring down Neymar's fee and it will be a good deal for all parties.
Dembele could find his form as well as fitness and most importantly his happiness with a move back to his homeland. And, PSG will also need a top-quality winger once they part ways with Neymar and there are not many options available who are better than Dembele.