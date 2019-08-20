Three Premier League clubs that should move for former Spurs striker on free transfer

Bengaluru, August 20: The transfer window in England is already closed but the English clubs can still sign players on free transfers. And, some pretty big-name players are still up for grabs who are all free agents.
Among those big-name players, Spanish centre-forward Fernando Llorente is one of the names who is a huge subject of interest and truly deserves the interest.
The 34-year-old towering forward has experience of playing in three major leagues of Europe. He has shined in La Liga, Serie A and most recently in the Premier League too.
And, even at the age of 34, he can still prove to be a prized asset for most European clubs. In this article, we will take a look at three Premier League clubs who should make a move for the former Juventus striker.
1. Aston Villa
Among the newly-promoted sides this season, Aston Villa look to have the most promising squad even though they are yet to register a win after two attempts. They have a pretty dynamic midfield with players having plenty of potential.
The Midlands club also have a decent defence that can can realistically help them survive in the top tier of English football. However, the attack lack the ex factor that someone like Llorente can provide them. Neither Kodija nor Wesley has experience at the top level and having a striker like Llorente could be useful for Dean Smith's side.
2. Everton
Everton have spent quite a fortune over the last few years to improve their squad that can lead them to European qualification. They had an eventful summer this time also but they still look a bit far from a team that can finish in top four or at least in top six.
Someone like Llorente in the side can certainly close the gap to some extent. Youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin started both of their two games so far this season at centre-forward and he is far from a player that can lead a team who are aiming for top four.
Moise Kean is still very young and new in the conditions in England. A striker like Llorente can be a great addition to the Toffees with his immense experience and ability to change a game.
3. Manchester United
Manchester United have shipped off both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez this summer without replacing either of the two. It means that Ole Gunnar Solskjær only has Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and youngster Mason Greenwood as his options at number nine this season.
And both Martial and Rashford are likely to play most of the games this season which means they are dangerously short of options and squad depth.
An experienced striker like Llorente could prove to be a huge asset to the Red Devils. He can bring in a whole another dimension to the game than the likes of Martial and Rashford and Solskjær might need someone like this during the long season.