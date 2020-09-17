Three clubs that should move for star striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer

Bengaluru, September 17: One of the greatest strikers of this generation Edinson Cavani left Paris Saint-Germain this summer with his contract expiry and quite surprisingly, he is still without a club despite most leagues across Europe already having started.
It is indeed a bit hard to digest that a player of Cavani's caliber, despite being just 33 years of age, is finding it hard to get a club. Quite possibly, he is seeking the best possible option for himself but time is running out fast for the former Napoli forward.
Over the years, Cavani has been one of the most fierce forwards in the game having made a strong impression in Serie A first with Palermo and then Napoli. He then played a key role in the ambitious project at PSG for seven long years and left Parc des Princes this summer after finding his game time cut short last season.
The Uruguay international might be past his peak but his quality and experience would be a welcome addition to most clubs in Europe and in this article, we will take a look at three clubs who should target the veteran striker on free transfer.
Liverpool
It is a public knowledge that Liverpool were looking to bolster their attack this summer and Timo Werner was their one and only target. However, they refused to trigger the German's release clause at RB Leipzig in the coronavirus situation that has also impacted their finances which led the way to Chelsea getting the 24-year-old.
Cavani and Werner are strikers of absolutely two different dimensions but what Liverpool are seeking can be provided by the Uruguayan as well and that too without spending a penny. Also, his experience would be a valuable addition to the Liverpool side that need to build on their recent success.
Spurs
Edinson Cavani is a striker well-suited for Jose Mourinho's system. He is strong, tall, dynamic and quite fit naturally. It is pretty evident that Spurs are over reliant on Harry Kane for goals and that sometimes do not work as it is not possible for any player to deliver week in week out.
Cavani would be an excellent alternative to Kane and his experience and winning mentality also would be a valuable addition to the Spurs side that lacks characters in the dressing room. Cavani has previously played in a two-man attack with players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ezequiel Lavezzi and could form a similar partnership with Kane at North London.
Inter Milan
Since Antonio Conte took charge at Inter Milan, the Nerazzurri have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market. Antonio Conte certainly loves to have a deep squad filled with experience rather than youth in order to break Juventus' monopoly in Serie A.
And, it is quite understandable that Conte is still looking for another number nine and also has been linked with players like Olivier Giroud. Cavani is exactly the kind of player Conte loves to have in his two-man attack and it is quite a surprise to see the Italian maestro not being interested in the former Serie a superstar despite the fact that he is available on a free transfer.