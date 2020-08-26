Three clubs who should consider signing Barcelona star

Kolkata, August 26: While the football world has been shaken with the news that Lionel Messi is ready to quit his boyhood club Barcelona, he is certainly not the only one who could leave the Catalan giants this summer with Luis Suarez also likely to follow the suit.
One of the greatest strikers of the modern era, the Uruguayan should be keen on staying in Europe rather than going for big-money moves to Asia or the US.
Here, we look at three clubs in Europe who should target Barcelona's out of favour striker.
Ajax
Suarez had four memorable years for the Dutch giants between 2007 and 2011. It was Ajax who gave Suarez the initial platform and eventually it ended in a big-money move to Liverpool. At 33, Suarez has nothing to prove to the world. He has already achieved a lot in his career. A move back to his Ajax, where he scored 111 goals in 159 games, makes a lot of sense.
Liverpool
Just like Ajax, Liverpool are another former club of Suarez where the Uruguayan impressed everyone. Suarez spent only three and half years at Anfield but he truly excelled into a world-class striker at the Merseyside club. Though Liverpool are gifted with one of the best attacking trios in the world right now, Suarez would still add a whole new dimension to their attack.
Paris Saint-Germain
Despite spending big, PSG are yet to announce themselves as a powerhouse in the Champions League. Things have changed though with Thomas Tuchel's side reaching the final this season. Poor finishing was one of the reasons why they lost to Bayern Munich in the final and it is needless to say that they would benefit from having a seasoned winner like Suarez.