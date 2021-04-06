Three defenders linked with Tottenham Hotspur for summer window

Bengaluru, April 6: Signing a centre-back is believed to be a top priority for Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy this summer and as a result, Tottenham Hotspur have already linked with a bunch of names. Spurs’ defensive form has been far from consistent in the Premier League this season.
They recorded the second-worst defensive record of any top-seven team in the Premier League last year and that problem has continued into this season as well. Spurs have led in 21 of their 30 Premier League matches this season but have only gone on to win 14 of them, which speaks the volume of their struggle at the back.
Considering all such, it is understood that signing a centre-back is now one of the top priorities of the Portuguese manager and these are the three options they are looking at thoughtfully for the time being:
1. Joachim Andersen
The Fulham loanee is one of the players who has been linked with a move to Spurs for next season after an impressive season at Craven Cottage so far. The Denmark international has been ever-present in Scott Parker's side this year and has put in some excellent performance despite the team's struggle. The player could reportedly be available for a cut-price deal worth £15m this summer hence, Spurs are keeping a close eye on him.
2. Lewis Dunk
The Brighton centre-back is another name who has admirers at Tottenham. However, the English defender will turn 30 later this year and considering he only signed a long-term deal last year, Spurs may pull out of the deal if Graham Potter demands a substantial fee.
3. Nikola Milenkovic
The Fiorentina centre-half is also one of the players Tottenham have looked at a number of times this season. The Serbia international has been one of the most consistent performers in Serie A in recent seasons and has been linked every summer with the top flight's biggest clubs. The 23-year-old only has a year left in his deal and Spurs may get him for a cut-price. However, they may face competition from Manchester United as per rumours.