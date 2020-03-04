Three England players in line to receive first Eng selection ahead of upcoming friendlies

Bengaluru, March 4: England head coach Gareth Southgate has only two more games left to involve new faces to the national side ahead of Euro 2020.
The Three Lions will face Italy and Denmark, which will be the last preparation ahead of the tournament. He is unlikely to make a lot changes to roster however the latest games could see a couple of new names finally getting their reward for a strong league campaign.
Here are the three faces that could get a debut in these games:
Jack Grealish, Aston Villa
England's midfield option is fully crowded with the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Maddison, Mason Mount etc however given Grealish's run of form in the league, so far he surely has been the most standout name among others. He has created the most chances in the league among all the England nationalities and has seven goals and six assists to his name, that too while playing for a team that is just a point above the relegation zone. These two friendlies would be the perfect time for Southgate to settle him to the side and if the outcome is positive, he has a very good chance of getting a final selection in Euro 2020.
Phil Foden, Manchester City
Not a regular in Pep Guardiola's side but whenever the youngster has been given the opportunity, he has impressed. The youngster has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side this campaign, but only ten of these have been starts. But in his ten starts in 2019/20, he has scored twice and provided seven assists, making his case stronger. Southgate apparently is looking to integrate players in the side who feature regularly for their clubs but given Foden's immense potential he is likely to make some exception calls. Foden is expected to get a call in the recent friendlies, however it is unlikely he will get a chance in the final squad for Euro. But surely could be mentioned in the backup roster.
Dean Henderson, Sheffield United
Arguably has been one of the best English shot-stoppers in the top division if not the best. The Manchester United loanee has been a key figure for the Blades this term, keeping nine clean sheets so far. Henderson has been promoted to the senior squad in the last two England camps as a result of injuries, although still remains an uncapped player. But Southgate is now keen to hand Henderson his first England game with current first-choice shot-stopper Jordan Pickford continuing to make high profile mistakes. He is obvious to get a callup for the Euro and looking at his form, even could dispossess the current number 1 Pickford.