Three exciting young attackers who have signed for non ‘big six’ Premier League clubs this summer

Bengaluru, Sept. 1: Despite the pandemic outbreak, the summer transfer window has provided us with some form of entertainment with several European powerhouses going head-to-head in their bid to secure the finest deals in the market.
Although there were fewer movements in Serie A or La Liga, Premier League clubs maintained their shopping spree once again.
While the division’s 'big six’ have attracted most of the headlines with some major summer transfers like Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Romelu Lukaku or Ben White, there has been plenty of interesting business also across non 'big six’ clubs.
Here we have decided to look at three such attacking talents who have made exciting moves this summer and could be the next big thing in Premier League:
1. Leon Bailey
Jack Grealish's multi-million move helped Aston Villa splashing the cash for some exciting talents like Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings but the most intriguing name should be this 24-year-old. The Bayer Leverkusen talent constantly made waves in Bundesliga for the last couple of seasons and even was targetted by the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool earlier.
But Villa did not waste any time to get him this summer for £30m who registered his best ever tally in Bundesliga last season with 15 goals and 11 assists. Capable of playing on either flank, he could be the perfect replacement of Grealish considering the talent he possesses.
2. Patson Daka
The Zambia international hopes to become the latest player to shine on a bigger stage after signing for Leicester for a deal worth £23m this summer. He arrives into the Premier League after scoring 27 goals in just 28 appearances for the Austrian side helping them to claim the eighth consecutive title last season. Considering his solid display so far, manager Rodgers will certainly hope that the Zambian international will match his numbers in England as well and become the successor to Jamie Vardy.
3. Adam Armstrong
Following Danny Ings departure from the club, Southampton put its faith in the Blackburn forward who earlier failed to make a grade at Newcastle. And, if the early signs are to be believed, the 24-year-old could well fill in the void left by the Villa striker. Armstrong scored 28 league goals last season despite playing for a midtable Championship side and he already has netted once in three games this season. While he may not match the same numbers this season, there are plenty of reasons for the Sotton supporters to get excited about their new arrival.