Three first team players Antonio Conte must be looking to off-load in summer transfer window

Kolkata, June 3: After securing the Champions League football on the very last day, Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici want to rebuild the Tottenham Hotspur squad further in a bid to put on a title challenge.
They have already secured the free signing of Ivan Perisic and have been linked with a host of players with around a £150million transfer kitty to spend.
However, some first-team players will need to be moved on to make space for those new recruits.
The likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso are almost sure to secure a move elsewhere after their loan spell in January. But as per rumours, Conte is likely to offload more first-team players to make room for new arrivals and add further funds to spend.
If so, these are three players who could be on the move after failing to establish themselves under the Italian taskmaster.
1. Sergio Reguilon
The Spanish left-back performed fairly well under Conte in his first few months, however, injuries and inconsistency saw him slipping down the pecking order behind youngster Ryan Sessegnon.
Now with the arrival of Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan, his playing time could be further limited. Spurs hence reportedly are ready to cash in on him. Real Madrid who are lookout for a backup left-back to Ferland Mendy reportedly are considering a move for him.
2. Harry Winks
Winks started as a regular under Conte but could not convince the Italian, which led him to make a move for Bentancur. Now with Bentancur, and Hojberg already ahead of him while Spurs looking for more midfielders in the market, it is hard to imagine him having a regular shot at the first team. The English midfielder hence is likely to exit the club and Spurs will not stand in his way.
3. Steven Bergwijn
The Dutch winger was already behind Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura in the pecking order and the signing of Dejan Kulusevski has pushed him even further down. He tried to engineer a move in January but Conte decided to keep him to preserve the bench strength. He is now almost sure to leave the club in summer with him attracting interest from several Eredivisie sides.