Three flops that could succeed with second chance in Premier League

Bengaluru, September 9: Premier League, touted by some as the best football league in the world, is certainly the most competitive league in the whole of Europe.
Every footballer dreams of playing in the Premier League at some point in their career. There are a few things that the top league in England offers which is unmatched by any league in Europe. The popularity, exposure and global reach of Premier League is unparalleled to any other football league in the whole world.
We have seen some big names flattering to deceive in the Premier League over the years as the league demands something extra when compared to other league. It is more physical, the games are faster and the league overall is merciless. New players often find it hard to find their rhythm in the top tier of English football and eventually be labelled as 'flop'.
In this article, we will discuss about three former Premier League flops that could succeed given a second chance in England.
3. Luis Alberto - Lazio
Luis Alberto has been one of the best creative players in Serie A over the last few years but he was a huge flop in the Premier League. Liverpool signed him at a young age following his excellent showings in Spain with Sevilla and Barcelona B but he could never make it big at Anfield. All he could manage at Anfield was just 12 games in all competitions without a single goal and was eventually shipped out of the club to Lazio after two loan spells at Malaga and Deportivo.
A versatile player who can play either as a number ten or as a secondary forward, Alberto has also one cap for Spain to his name. He is fulfilling his potential at Lazio and still only just 26 years of age. Given a second chance in the Premier League, he could certainly succeed now that he is much more mature as a player and ready to live up to the challenge.
2. Florian Thauvin - Marseille
Florian Thauvin used to be rated among the best young players in the continent when he made his switch to the Premier League. Signing him was a massive statement of intent from Newcastle United but despite all his talent, Thauvin failed to live up to his name at St. James' Park. After just 16 appearances for the Magpies, he was loaned back to his former club Marseille and a permanent deal followed.
Now a World Cup winner with France in 2018, Thauvin has been doing really great in Ligue 1 again and often gets linked with a move back to the Premier League with clubs like Arsenal, Spurs. He is still just 26 years of age and is just reaching his peak. A move to a bigger club in England could see him pass with flying colours now that he looks a completely transformed player.
1. Suso - Milan
Unlike Alberto and Thauvin, Suso is a product of a Premier League club and used to be rated among the best talents in Europe in his teenage days. He used to be the heartthrob of the Liverpool fans when he was playing for their youth sides and was touted to be the future of the club one day. However, the Spaniard struggled when he was given the chance in the first team by then Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers and after a loan move to Almeria, he found his home at Milan.
After a slow start to life in Milan, Suso gradually became the Rossoneri's key player in the attack and has been one of their best players in the recent years. A versatile player who can on either flank or as a number ten, Suso is technically sublime and has great venom in his shots. He is also an excellent set-piece taker and has made his name for scoring goals from a long range. Given a second chance in the Premier League, he will surely excel this time and aged only 25, he still has his best days ahead of him.