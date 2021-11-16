Three forwards Liverpool could target in January to deal with AFCON crisis

Kolkata, November 16: With the Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon, most of the Premier League clubs are bracing themselves for a very difficult period during the month of January and Liverpool are going to be one of the worst hit clubs by the tournament.
The
Reds
will
see
three
of
their
biggest
stars
heading
to
Africa
to
fight
for
continental
supremacy.
Mohamed
Salah.
who
is
having
the
season
of
his
life,
is
set
to
travel
to
Africa
in
January
along
with
fellow
attacker
Sadio
Mane
and
midfielder
Naby
Keita.
Liverpool have plenty of options in the middle of the park which means Keita's departure is unlikely to give Klopp sleepless nights but coping without both Salah and Mane will be a huge test for the German gaffer.
The Reds already lack in numbers in the attacking department in comparison to their title rivals and a potential solution to the issue could be bringing in an extra attacker in January.
In
this
article,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
players
Liverpool
could
bring
in
during
January
to
deal
with
the
crisis.
Raphinha - Leeds United
A player, who has been consistently linked with Liverpool ever since he made his move to Leeds United from Stade Rennais FC, Raphinha seems to be a perfect player for Jurgen Klopp's system. The Brazilian international has been a massive hit at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa but he has outgrown the Whites by now. Liverpool and Raphinha looks like a match made in heaven but we have to wait and see whether the 24-year-old settles for a squad role at Liverpool considering the amount of quality already present up front at Anfield.
Jeremy Doku - Stade Rennais
Belgian wonderkid Doku has been mentioned several times as a target of Liverpool and he was even close to joining the Reds in 2020 before opting for Rennes instead as he looked for regular playing time. Only 19 years of age now, Doku has already shown his immense quality in Ligue 1. He also made a lasting impression for Belgium in the Euros and it is clear to see why he is regarded as one of the best young players in the globe. A move to Liverpool in January could very well be on the cards for Doku as it is a public knowledge that Klopp is a huge admirer of his talent.
Karim Adeyemi - RB Salzburg
The Red Bull group has produced some brilliant footballers in recent times and Karim Adeyemi looks like the next big thing coming out of their ranks. The 19-year-old has become the key man in attack for RB Salzburg this season following the departure of Patson Daka to Leicester city in the summer and is already a German international with three caps to his name. And, Liverpool are believed to be one of his biggest admirers. Adeyemi is most adept operating as a number nine but he has all the ingredients to do well in Klopp's system thanks to his blistering pace, technique, work rate and eye for goals.