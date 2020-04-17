Three free transfers Newcastle United should target after multi-million takeover

Kolkata, April 17: Premier League side Newcastle United are subject to a £300m takeover by a Saudi Arabian consortium that could see them take back their status of being one of the heavyweights of the country once again.
They could become the second Manchester City with a consortium being led by Amanda Staveley and backed by Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund.
We have to wait and see how much money will the North East side club will invest on players in the upcoming transfer windows as they would also have to oblige by the Financial Fair Play Rules of UEFA which is very strict nowadays.
Saudi takeover promises new dawn for Newcastle United at a cost
Some really big names are available in the summer on free transfers and we look at three free transfers Newcastle United should target.
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)
The 26-year-old Scotsman has endured a difficult campaign at the Vitality Stadium and it is thought that the key reason behind his dip in form is due to the fact that he is unsettled at the South Coast club. Newcastle United should also get themselves into the mix. The creative winger, who had a sensational 2018-19 season, would be regarded as a marquee signing at St James Park.
Dries Mertens (Napoli)
The star forward of Serie A giants Napoli is all set to leave the Naples club in the summer with his contract expiry. If Newcastle have big ambitions and they want to emulate the success story of Manchester City, they should also join the race for the Belgian international.
Edinson Cavani (PSG)
The decorated forward is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after seven glorious years at Parc des Princes. He has been one of the core members of the ambitious PSG project that was a similar one to that of Newcastle United and funded by Saudi's neighbor country Qatar. One of the best forwards of the modern era, Cavani could kickstart a new era at Newcastle United.