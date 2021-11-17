Three high profile names linked with Newcastle United

Bengaluru, Nov 17: The much-awaited and much-discussed takeover of Newcastle United finally took place on On 7 October 2021 as the club was bought by a group led by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The takeover could potentially change the fortunes of the club with the richest owners in club football backing them but their immediate challenge for this season will be to retain their Premier League status.
The Magpies are going through a difficult period this time out as they find themselves 19th in the table after 11 games and they are yet to register their first win in the Premier League.
Eddie
Howe
has
been
brought
in
as
the
replacement
for
Steve
Bruce
and
the
former
Bournemouth
manager
must
deliver
results
soon.
With
the
wealth
at
their
disposal,
the
owners
are
likely
to
back
their
new
manager
in
January
and
we
have
already
seen
some
big
names
bring
linked
with
a
move
to
St.
James' Park.
In
this
article,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
targets
of
the
Tyneside
giants.
Jesse Lingard - Manchester United
Jesse Lingard has found it incredibly difficult to break into the Manchester United side this season despite the incredible season he had on loan last time out at West Ham United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used the Englishman sparingly and the 28-year-old has been linked with several clubs including the Magpies.
As
per
reports,
the
Red
Devils
are
ready
to
cash
in
on
the
28-year-old,
before
he
can
leave
as
a
free
agent
next
summer
and
that
makes
Lingard
a
brilliant
option
on
a
bargain.
Donny van de Beek - Manchester United
Very few could have imagined that Donny van de Beek's move to Manchester United would turn out to be such a disaster when the Red Devils forked out a fee of £39 million in the summer of 2020.
The
Dutch
international
has
had
a
nightmare
14
months
at
Old
Trafford
under
Ole
Gunnar
Solskjaer
and
it
is
no
wonder
that
there
is
an
enormous
amount
of
interest
in
his
services
from
around
the
globe.
Newcastle
United
are
among
his
long-term
admirers
and
are
reportedly
set
to
reignite
their
interest
in
the
dynamic
midfielder
who
formerly
made
his
name
at
Ajax.
Aurelien Tchouameni - AS Monaco
French midfield sensation Aurelien Tchouameni has made a name for himself over the past couple of years and is regarded as one of the best midfielders of his age. The AS Monaco sensation is already a French international and expectations are massive from the 21-year-old.
Tchouameni has a long list of suitors with the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United all monitoring his progress. Newcastle United have also made their interest known in the midfield dynamo and with the amount of financial prowess they possess, it is hard to rule the Magpies out of the equation.