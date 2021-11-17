Football
Three high profile names linked with Newcastle United

By

Bengaluru, Nov 17: The much-awaited and much-discussed takeover of Newcastle United finally took place on On 7 October 2021 as the club was bought by a group led by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The takeover could potentially change the fortunes of the club with the richest owners in club football backing them but their immediate challenge for this season will be to retain their Premier League status.

The Magpies are going through a difficult period this time out as they find themselves 19th in the table after 11 games and they are yet to register their first win in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe has been brought in as the replacement for Steve Bruce and the former Bournemouth manager must deliver results soon. With the wealth at their disposal, the owners are likely to back their new manager in January and we have already seen some big names bring linked with a move to St. James' Park. In this article, we will take a look at three targets of the Tyneside giants.

Jesse Lingard - Manchester United

Jesse Lingard has found it incredibly difficult to break into the Manchester United side this season despite the incredible season he had on loan last time out at West Ham United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used the Englishman sparingly and the 28-year-old has been linked with several clubs including the Magpies.

As per reports, the Red Devils are ready to cash in on the 28-year-old, before he can leave as a free agent next summer and that makes Lingard a brilliant option on a bargain.

Donny van de Beek - Manchester United

Very few could have imagined that Donny van de Beek's move to Manchester United would turn out to be such a disaster when the Red Devils forked out a fee of £39 million in the summer of 2020.

The Dutch international has had a nightmare 14 months at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it is no wonder that there is an enormous amount of interest in his services from around the globe. Newcastle United are among his long-term admirers and are reportedly set to reignite their interest in the dynamic midfielder who formerly made his name at Ajax.

Aurelien Tchouameni - AS Monaco

French midfield sensation Aurelien Tchouameni has made a name for himself over the past couple of years and is regarded as one of the best midfielders of his age. The AS Monaco sensation is already a French international and expectations are massive from the 21-year-old.

Tchouameni has a long list of suitors with the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United all monitoring his progress. Newcastle United have also made their interest known in the midfield dynamo and with the amount of financial prowess they possess, it is hard to rule the Magpies out of the equation.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 14:01 [IST]
