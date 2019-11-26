Three interesting Premier League stats from gameweek 13

Bengaluru, Nov. 26: Already 13 down and only 25 to go as another entertaining Premier League weekend draws to a conclusion.
The dramatic gameweek came as a delight for giants like Liverpool and Manchester City who registered comprehensive wins while Leicester City also marched on with a fifth consecutive win. However, struggling Arsenal and Manchester United have had to share points against their respective opponents which surely have made things complicated to their quest of a top-four spot.
Newly arrived Jose Mourinho also registered his first win as Spurs manager but his old student Lampard lost against Manchester City in an away tie despite putting up a bright display.
Below are the three interesting statistics from this game week:
Record-breaking Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp's side has already put up a nine-point lead over defending winners Manchester City and the win against Crystal Palace in the weekend has now put them in the record book, with the side unbeaten in last 30 games, the first time in their history.
The Anfield side in their run has not lost yet in the league and has only dropped point against Manchester United. Their draw against United stooped them from creating a record of most consecutive wins, which is currently held by Manchester City. But they have now matched the incredible number of most points gained after 13 matchdays and they can continue to build on the record again next week as well.
Guardiola records worst possession of his career but grabs a win
Pep Guardiola's sides are known for playing the possession-based game however against Chelsea back in the weekend they were not their usual best. The team struggled to keep at the ball and was relying on counter-attacks mostly.
During his stints in charge of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, the game represented the lowest possession figure any Guardiola side has registered in 381 top-flight games. But despite the fact, the main silver lining is the three points which would help them keep in touch with Liverpool. But the stats surely would frustrate the visiting side, Chelsea who may think they could have gotten away with at least a point due to their higher possession of the ball.
Sheffield marching on
Sheffield did not put in much effort in the transfer market in Summer but looking at Chris Wilder's system and his squad, they are certainly here to remain for at least this year. The Blades although conceded three goals in the game against Manchester United - first in the last two years at home, but they have now gone 61 league matches without losing by more than a goal which clearly shows their determination and hard work on the pitch.
The team so far has looked compact and defensively much stronger than many Premier League sides and with such a shoestring budget no one surely expect them to be so much higher up - sixth in the table after 13 games.