Three key factors behind Leicester City's phenomenal form this season

Bengaluru, Nov. 19: Looking at the resources and outcome of Premier League matches so far, this season too looks to be a race between Manchester City and Liverpool, for the ultimate glory. However, providing a little twist in the tale, another dark horse has emerged in the scene again, which is Brendan Rodger's Leicester City.
The top of the Premier League table has taken the shape most of us expected it to with Liverpool having a nine-point lead above defending champions Manchester City but gliding through the ceiling, Leicester now has emerged as the second team in the table, eight points below the Reds.
Leicester's current campaign so far is better than their title-winning campaign's run, and the fairytale has again started catching the imagination of millions around the world. Leicester's great form actually started back since Brendan Rodgers became their manager last season. In fact, since Rodgers' first game in charge in March, Leicester have won third-most points in the Premier League behind Liverpool and Manchester City.
The major factor behind their uprising does not rely upon only the team spirit but also the top-most coordination led by Rodgers. The former Liverpool man is well known for fluid and attacking gameplay and as per the resources Leicester have, he has so far utilised them brilliantly. The change in manager since last season certainly has instilled a fresh attitude to the squad, not to consider his added tactual nous and disciplined defence.
Another key point in Leicester getting a good start is down to their solidarity at the back. After Maguire's departure, the Foxes did not jump into the market to sign a big name and rather put faith on last Summer's signing Caglar Soyuncu. There were big questions if he can live up to the promise but so far, Soyuncu has proved to be a defensive rock for Leicester. Alongside Jonny Evans, the Turkish defender has formed a formidable partnership which has seen Leicester concede only eight goals - the fewest in the Premier League. Not to mention the fullback duo Chilwell and Ricardo Perreira too have been solid not only in defence but also going forward. The duo as a whole has helped the side getting in four goals so far, just second best in the league behind Liverpool's Robertson and Trent Alexander Arnold.
Last but surely not the least, a fresh uprising of veteran forward Jamie Vardy's superb form is the biggest factor of the side getting such a good start. The 33-year-old looks to be rejuvenated again this season and has been scoring goals for fun, in whatever chances he is getting. During Leicester's title-winning campaign of 2015/16, he scored 24 goals on his way to finishing second in the goalscoring charts. Right now, he sits top of the goalscoring charts on 11 after just 12 games and if this continues, he could well be on his way to surpassing that which could decide Leicester's fate of the season as well.