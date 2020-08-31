Three La Masia youngsters poised for breakthrough season in Barcelona

Bengaluru, August 31: Barcelona stare at the possibility of losing some of their first-team regulars as the new manager Ronald Koeman is adamant that he wants to overhaul an ageing and underperforming squad.
The likes of Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Luiz Suarez, Gerald Pique and even Lionel Messi are in line to leave the club this summer. However, it is impossible for a side to replace all of them at one go. Plus, given the uncertain financial situation due to the coronavirus crisis, there is likely to be a larger involvement of youth talent.
The Catalan side may look to their famed supplier line which has produced some of the brightest talents in world football in the past this season like Andres Iniesta, Xavi, and of course the superstar, who has been in the headlines himself, Messi.
Last season, two youngsters from La Masia - Rique Puig and Ansu Fati - followed in the footsteps of the aforementioned superstars into the first team. Like them, there are many talented footballers in the current Blaugrana B squad that could have a breakthrough next season under Koeman.
Here we take a closer look at three youngsters who are likely to become a part of the first-team setup for Barca in 2020-21:
Ronald Araujo
The Uruguayan defender was in and around the first-team set-up last season and even played a bit-part in the last match of the season in the 5-0 victory over Alaves. But now with Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet struggling, and veteran Pique expected to leave the side, the 21-year-old centre-half may get the opportunity to impress the Dutch coach.
Oriol Busquets
The other Busquests, who also came through the ranks was handed his first-team debut in 2017, however, injuries and tough competition in the first-team set-up restricted him from being a regular in the senior side.
He was loaned to Dutch side FC Twente last summer and the defensive midfielder was quite influential for the Eredivisie side for whom he made 23 appearances in all competitions.
Barcelona need a direct backup for senior Busquets while Rakitic and Vidal's imminent departure means Koeman requires players in midfield. Oriol could be replacement for either of them without even spending a penny.
Inaki Pena
Marc-Andre ter Stegen is likely to remain as the number one in the side but there are rumours that his understudy, Neto is likely to secure a move away in the summer. So, Koeman instead of using an external option may provide a chance to Barcelona B shot-stopper Pena who has been at the club since he was 13.