Three Liverpool players who have a point to prove against MK Dons

Bengaluru, September 24: Liverpool will start their League Cup campaign this week with a trip to League One side MK Dons on Wednesday (September 25).
Jurgen Klopp's record in domestic cup competitions has been far from impressive so far and the German gaffer will hope that it will change this campaign.
However, with the Premier League and the Champions League certainly much bigger priorities, he is likely to use the League Cup as a competition to test his squad depth and strength and against MK Dons, a host of changes are likely to take places.
The Reds are expected to make significant changes to their line-up for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round clash, with a host of first-team regulars set to be rested for the game against the League One outfit.
The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane can all expect the night off, while it would be a surprise if Jurgen Klopp was to risk either Trent Alexander-Arnold or Andy Robertson.
Adrian, too, is likely to be protected, with first-choice keeper Alisson Becker still weeks away from returning after a torn calf. The likes of Salah, Matip, Firmino etc could also not start the game.
This can be a great opportunity for some players who have struggled to get playing time thus far and make the manager's job much harder with a strong display.
In this article, we will look at three such players.
Adam Lallana
Klopp is evidently a big fan of the Englishman who is in his thirties. While many expected that Klopp will axe the former Southampton skipper this summer from his squad, the German did nothing like it and heaped a lot of praise on him before the start of the season.
However, the Englishman has had just 21 minutes of football so far from the bench and could expect a start against MK Dons. He might even start in the number six role that Klopp reckoned will suit the ageing midfielder and we have to wait and see whether he can make the most of his rare start.
Rhian Brewster
There is a no doubt that Rhian Brewster is a massive talent and could be the future of Liverpool Football Club. Despite the fact that Klopp had nothing but praise for the youngster ahead of the start of the season, he has not managed to get a single minute of senior football so far for the club.
Against MK Dons, he might get a start and an opportunity to prove that he deserves a step up in his career now. A lethal goalscorer at youth level, Brewster is touted as one of the best talents in world football and a good showing against MK Dons can certainly help his cause of getting more and more playing time.
Xherdan Shaqiri
Xherdan Shaqiri made a major impact for the Reds last season as more of a super-sub. Whenever he was required to deliver, he did but still, he has often been overlooked by the manager.
The Swiss wizard has played just 25 minutes of football this campaign and should be in the starting XI against MK Dons.
Shaqiri is an extremely talented footballer and is too good for the bit-part role he is having to play for the Reds and these are the games for him to prove his point why he should be more often on the pitch at least from the bench.