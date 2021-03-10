Three Liverpool transfer targets who could replace Gini Wijnaldum this summer

Bengaluru, March 10: The future of the Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum could well lie away from Anfield whose contract is set to expire in July.
The Dutchman is yet to commit himself to a new deal and as per the latest reports, he will depart Anfield and join Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.
Since signing for the Reds in 2016 from relegated Newcastle United, his game moved to the next level under Jurgen Klopp and it has resulted in two massive trophies- Champions League and Premier League.
But all good things must come to an end and Klopp reportedly has started planning to replace him. According to various reports, these are three players Liverpool are keeping a close eye on with a summer transfer in mind:
Yves Bissouma
Liverpool’s interest in Bissouma has been well-documented after his agent back in December claimed Liverpool have a significant interest in his client. Bissouma is efficient in breaking down attacks and recycles the ball swiftly with accurate passing, the same role in which Wijnaldum excelled under Klopp. The 24-year-old Mali international also is a perfect fit for the age profile under Klopp and also well adapted to the Premier League. Sitting at the base of the midfield, he can act as a number six or eight whatever is required.
Denis Zakaria
The 24-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder is another player who may not directly replace Wijnaldum in the current setup, but one that the Reds have been linked to in the recent transfer window. Zakaria is most comfortable playing as a number six or one of a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 but is comfortable with the ball at his feet. With just one year remaining in his deal, he could be available for a cut-price deal, which makes the transfer more tempting.
Florian Neuhaus
The 23-year-old has had a breakthrough season in Germany this season but may seek a transfer in the summer with the departure of manager Marco Rose. And with a switch to Dortmund with Marco Rose has been mooted, Liverpool have reportedly entered the race. A serious creative force from deep, he could be the exact replacement for Wijnaldum and could thrive in Liverpool's dynamic midfield three.