Three loanee Liverpool players who could have a future at Anfield next season

Bengaluru, March 11: Liverpool are currently experiencing one of the most memorable seasons as they are on the verge of securing the Premier League title.
The Anfield side has a huge 22 points lead over second-placed Manchester City and only need two wins out of nine to achieve the coveted target.
The immense first-team quality is the major factor behind it however it has also seen significant players such as Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi can barely get a look in. Come summer, there are rumours that some of these backup players could look for a new challenge and opt for more gametime after securing massive success in two consecutive years.
To replace them Liverpool may indulge in the transfer market, although they can make some of the replacements from their ranks also. Liverpool already have a host of loan players currently plying their trade outside and here are three players who can have a future under Klopp next season.
Marko Grujic
The midfielder was one of Klopp's initial signings in 2016, however, has mostly played his football elsewhere on loan so far. The midfielder is currently in his second season on loan at Hertha Berlin and seems to have developed immensely in the last two years. The Bundesliga side have already expressed their interest in signing him on a permanent deal, but the midfielder is understood to be keen to have a future at Anfield. Liverpool need a direct backup for Fabinho while Adam Lallana's imminent departure in Summer surely could open up a space in midfield for him.
Harry Wilson
Probably the most successful loanee from Anfield so far, after impressing at Derby in the Championship last season, the 22-year-old is also shining with Bournemouth in the Premier League this campaign. He's shown glimpses of his quality despite Bournemouth's struggles, scoring six goals already this season. Liverpool had let him leave without an obligation to buy to Bournemouth and looking at his development Klopp could be tempted to handing him a squad role next season. With Shaqiri and Origi both rumoured to leave the side in Summer, Liverpool can have a direct replacement of them without spending a penny with Wilson.
Nathaniel Phillips
Phillips headed towards Stuttgart on a temporary basis in August, however, he was recalled to the Reds at the start of January after injuries to Lovren, Gomez and Matip. After returning, he made his debut promptly against Everton in the FA Cup, winning the tie 1-0. However, with Lovren and Gomez both closed on to full fitness, he was again sent back on loan Stuttgart for the remainder of the season.
He has made 14 appearances for the German side so far and has been one of the most impressive players in the side. With Lovren set to leave in Summer as per rumours, he could also prove to be a decent addition to the side given his rapid rise.