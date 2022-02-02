Three losers from transfer window in Premier League

Bengaluru, February 2: The winter transfer window slammed shut on Monday midnight and it was quite an exciting deadline day to an unusually exciting January window. Winter transfer windows hardly manage to excite the fans as there is not much significant movement but we got to witness a huge number of big deals taking place this month.
While most of the Premier League clubs did well to bolster their respective squads, for some clubs, there was nothing but frustration. Here, we will take a look at three biggest losers of the winter transfer window in the Premier League.
West Ham United
INs - Callum Marshall (Linfield, undisclosed)
OUTs - Conor Coventry (MK Dons, loan), Goncalo Cardoso (Real Betis, loan), Mipo Odubeko (Doncaster Rovers, loan), Joseph Anang (St. Patrick's Athletic, loan), Frederik Alves (Brondby, undisclosed)
David Moyes has been doing a remarkable job at West Ham United since taking charge of the Hammers despite being let down by the management in the transfer market. The East Londoners desperately needed reinforcements to their squad in order to boost their top-four hopes but Moyes has to do with what he has for at least until the end of the season.
The Hammers tried to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a last-minute bid but failed to convince the Portuguese giants into selling their star striker while also failing to land Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.
Manchester United
INs - None
OUTs - Teden Mengi (Birmingham City, loan), Ethan Laird ( Bournemouth, loan), Axel Tuanzebe (Napoli, loan), Anthony Martial (Sevilla, loan), Amad Diallo (Rangers, loan), Reece Divine (Walsall, loan), Donny van de Beek (Everton, loan)
Manchester United failed to make a single addition to their squad in January and there were not too many transfer rumours regarding them either. The Red Devils are now bound to struggle for depth on the flanks following the controversy surrounding Mason Greenwood.
They loaned out both Diallo and Martial while also sending van de Beek out on loan and are now set to miss Greenwood as well. Also, a defensive midfielder should have been the Red Devils' primary target this month but they failed to land one despite so many top players being available for the right price.
Arsenal
INs - Lino Sousa (West Bromwich Albion, undisclosed), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids, undisclosed)
OUTs - Harry Clarke (Hibernian, loan), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Roma, loan), Folarin Balogun (Middlesbrough, loan), Dejan Iliev (contract terminated), Sead Kolasinac (Marseille, mutual consent), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Lincoln City, loan), Pablo Mari (Udinese, loan), Karl Hein (Reading, loan), Tyreece John-Jules (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Calum Chambers (Aston Villa, undisclosed), Ryan Alebiosu (Crewe Alexandra, loan), Nikolaj Moller (Den Bosch, loan), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids, loan), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, free)
Arsenal had a poor transfer window in January and might have blown their chances to finish in top four. The Gunners have failed to land a single major signing in January and have also offloaded a decent number of players.
Departures of Maitland-Niles, Balogun, Kolasinac, Mari, Chambers and Aubameyang could further stretch the Gunners squad which was anyway craving for depth. The Gunners desperately needed to sign a number nine this month while a new central midfielder should also have been their priority but have failed to sign either of the two.