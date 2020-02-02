Three low-key Premier League January signings who could turn into a hit

Bengaluru, February 2: The January transfer window closed on Friday (January 31) and this time, the market was comparatively quiet compared to earlier seasons. But still saw some Premier league teams splash a combined £230m, the second-highest total ever.
The total spent was mostly made up by Manchester United's high profile signing of Bruno Fernandes and Tottenham's capture of Steven Bergwijn. While teams at the top have strengthened, so have the teams further down the table.
It is always excepted that a star signing will run the field, but when a player makes a low key entrance or is signed on the cheap and then proves to be a hit, it provides a different satisfaction to the fans.
There are a lot of emerging talents who opted for a new challenge in the window and here are the three names who could be a bargain in terms of their transfer fee.
Sander Berge (Genk to Sheffield United)
Sheffield United broke their club transfer record to land the 21-year-old, a Norway international with 20 caps for £22m from Belgian side Genk. The young midfielder is regarded as one of the most promising midfielders of Europe and was targetted by the likes of Napoli, Manchester United and Liverpool. A defensive midfielder by trade, the 21-year-old made his debut promptly after just one day replacing Lundstram in the Blades side. The Pl newcomers managed to win the game against Crystal Palace and Berge certainly caught the eye in his very first outing. Looking at the promises, Berge should be a shrewd acquisition both for the immediate and foreseeable future.
100% Bladesman already 😍 pic.twitter.com/kHQ39HDJWI— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 1, 2020
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City to West Ham United)
David Moyes boosted his team's fight against relegation after completing the £22m signing of the highly-rated Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen on the deadline day. The 22-year-old has been one of the most eye-catching performers in the Championship since last season. He scored 22 times for Hull in 46 Championship matches last season, and this season too has continued his form with currently 16 goals along with five assists to his name. The winger has the previous experience of Premier League football and the addition of Bowen should be a huge boost for them. If the attacker brings his Championship form into the Premier League the England international will undoubtedly guide the side to safety comprehensively.
over the moon⚒can’t wait to get started⚽️❤️ @WestHam pic.twitter.com/9o4b7uQ8AU— Jarrod Bowen (@jarrodbowen_) February 1, 2020
Mbwana Samatta (Genk to Aston Villa)
Another arrival from Belgium, the Tanzania skipper Mbwana Samatta was signed by Dean Smith on a four-and-a-half-year deal, for a reported fee in the region of €12m. He made his Aston Villa debut against Leicester City in the EFL Cup semifinal making him the first Tanzanian to play in England’s top tier. He didn’t score but showed enough to suggest that the goals will come and it did come in his Premier League debut. The former Genk star was handed his English top-flight bow by manager Dean Smith for the clash against the Cherries and he repaid the faith by marking his debut with a goal. A season-ending injury to Brazilian Wesley left Villa without a natural striker and Samatta is now expected to be a key character in the Villans’ relegation battle.
It was all a dream, thank you @avfcofficial to make it come true.— Mbwana Samatta (@Samagoal77_) January 21, 2020
Now it's time to give my 100% for the team. pic.twitter.com/WS69v9iCN3