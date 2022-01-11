Three Manchester United youngsters who could replace Anthony Martial in the team

Bengaluru, Jan 11: Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial is all set for an Old Trafford exit in the January transfer window. The Frenchman has been used sparingly this season, and the arrival of interim boss Ralf Rangnick has done little to change that situation.
The 26-year-old reportedly hence asked for a transfer and the new German boss has approved the demand. United are now weighing up proposals of his transfers. However, apparently, his departure won't make any notable changes to United's objective in the transfer market.
The Red Devils are unlikely to sign any replacement of him in January and only a midfield arrival could be expected in this winter window, meaning Rangnick will have to promote someone from the ranks as his replacement.
If so there are already three stars at United who could step up and take on his duties:
1. Anthony Elanga
The German boss has openly praised the United academy star's prospect and he has already been called upon three times under Rangnick. With Martial out of the door, he is the most expected figure to take his position in the side. The Swedish youngster can play anywhere up front and his versatility could be an added advantage in his selection.
2. Amad Diallo
The Atalanta youngster signed for a hefty fee last year in January but so far has had a slow start to his United career. Injuries have been a big drawback to his development with the youngster almost missing the first half of the campaign.
However, he has fully recovered from it now and his availability in the first team could change following Martial's exit. But it is understood that rather than handing him a spring role in the team, United want to provide him more regular minutes and that could lead him to join another club on loan for the remainder of the season. So it remains to be seen where his future lies in the ongoing campaign.
3. Shola Shoetire
The third youngster who could step up is Shola Shoretire. The 17-year-old has already impressed onlookers with his display in the academy and is also reportedly admired heavily by the club. Rangnick who is well known for providing chances to young talents could fast-tracked him to the senior set-up quicker now.