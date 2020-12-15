Three midfielders Manchester United should target as Paul Pogba replacements

Bengaluru, Dec 15: Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United has been a constant source of speculation and in the recent few months, it has been made pretty clear that the Frenchman could be on his way out of Old Trafford soon. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has publicly claimed that his client's time at the club is over.
It is now widely reported that Pogba could leave the Theater of Dreams either in January or the next summer and Manchester United should already start looking for someone who can replace the World Cup winner in their midfield.
Pogba's has lost his place in the starting XI of the Red Devils this season but that could be due to his off the field issues. There is no denying the fact that Pogba is one of the most naturally gifted midfielders in the world and if he moves, Manchester United must bring in a natural replacement of the 27-year-old.
In this article, we will take a look at three options Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could turn to as Paul Pogba replacements.
3. Boubakary Soumaré - Lille
France has become a hotbed of talent in recent years as they keep on producing a host of young talents. Boubakary Soumaré is one such player who has made the headlines over the last couple of players thanks to his extraordinary talent and the 21-year-old has also been likened to Paul Pogba due to his style of play. A host of top clubs across Europe including Manchester United have been linked with the young and dynamic midfielder in the past and he could certainly be brought in as a replacement of his compatriot Pogba.
2. Houssem Aouar - Lyon
Houssem Aouar has been a player in the news over the last few months with serious speculations of him moving to the Premier League. Both Arsenal and Manchester City have been linked with the services of the creative midfielder but if Pogba leaves, Manchester United should also enter the race.
The 22-year-old is a technically gifted midfielder who offers plenty of creativity and can play equally well as a number ten or a number eight. The Frenchman is known his exceptional range of passing and that could be a big asset for the Red Devils who like to operate on the break.
1. Eduardo Camavinga - Rennes
Yet another Frenchman makes this list with 18-year-old wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga and if the Red Devils can bring in the midfielder from Rennes, it would be quite a statement from them. Regarded as one of the superstars for the future, Camavinga has been linked with almost every top club in the world and it is assumed that his future lies at Real Madrid. However, if Pogba leaves Old Trafford and the Red Devils can replace him with the breakaway wonderkid, it would be an excellent long-term deal for them.