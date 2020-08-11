Football
Three most wasteful transfer of Premier League 2019-20

By
Bengaluru, Aug 11: Just like successful ones, every year Premier League also witnesses some weird deals.

Last year too was not exceptional as there were a couple of such deals, which turned out to be completely bizarre.

We have selected three deals from the Premier League, which not only misfired but was also ineffective.

Angelino – PSV Eindhoven to Manchester City (£10.8m)

Angelino first signed for City in 2013 but after three successful loan spells was sold to PSV Eindhoven in 2018. There he had an impressive campaign so City activated their buy-back clause to bring him back to the club last Summer.

City already had two left-back options with Zinchenko and Mendy. There was no need to look for a left-back in Summer. However, the management decided to trigger the clause. Little wonder, after a very brief spell again in City colours, he was sent on loan to Germany with Leipzig where he is likely to contrive a permanent move.

Patrick Cutrone – AC Milan to Wolves (£16.2m)

With the Premier League as well Europa League to compete for Wolves needed extra firepower and depth up front. Hence, they went with the signing of AC Milan forward and the Italian Golden Boy winner of 2018, Cutrone.

At first, the deal looked to be shrewd with the youngster having a bucket of potential. However, the forward could not cope with England's physicality and Nuno's gameplan. Just after 24 games in England, he was sent on loan to Fiorentina just after six months. Given the amount of money the club invested on the 22-year-old, it was normal to think the club would think about the player’s long-term future. But he is now likely to seal a permanent move again this Summer.

Albian Ajeti – FC Basel to West Ham (£8m)

West Ham shelled out almost £50 million on strikers last summer but none of the deal worked out. Although, Ajeti was signed for a little amount but he too left absolutely no imprint whatsoever on the Hammers last season. He was expected to be a backup of Haller. But despite Haller's poor form and the striking issue of the Hammers, the Swiss striker just managed nine Pl appearances, scoring none. He is now likely to be sold in Summer, with Celtic the most interested party.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 13:32 [IST]
