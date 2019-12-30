Three options Mourinho could look at to replace Eriksen

Bengaluru, Dec. 30: Jose Mourinho undoubtedly needs to rebuild Tottenham's ageing squad before it is too late and that could start with replacing rebel Christian Eriksen in January.
Eriksen's current contract runs out in the next six months. He was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and Manchester United in the Summer. But none of them materialised and the Danish star has had to stay put in London. But six months down the line apparently his decision of moving out of Spurs has not changed and new manager Mourinho too reportedly is now willing to let him go, as early as January to cash in on him.
Eriksen has not started a game under Mourinho yet and his number 10 position so far has been occupied by Alli. But losing him without any viable replacement surely will not improve Mourinho and it is understood that the Portuguese manager could now be eager to look into the transfer market in January to replace him.
Here is a list of three players the North London side could look into replacing him:
Jack Grealish - Aston Villa
The Aston Villa captain was strongly linked over a move in Summer under Pochettino and the transfer rumour could again surface in January. Mourinho is in dire need of a midfielder who can play in different positions and Grealish is comfortable in playing in number 8 or 10 which surely would attract the Portuguese tactician.
Dean Smith, however, will hope the Villa poster boy would turn a move down helping the side maintaining their PL status. A January move as of now seems unlikely but if Villa's situation in the league does not improve over one month, the English midfielder may seek in a new challenge.
Isco - Real Madrid
Having fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu, the Real Madrid midfielder could be a big possibility for several Premier League sides. Chelsea have been linked with the midfielder but a move to Spurs too could be a big possibility. Tottenham were previously being linked with a move for Isco with Eriksen as a part of the deal. But that movement fell off in Summer.
But now with Madrid pushing for Isco's exit they may again offer him to Spurs in order to move a big earner off the books. Despite a lack of regular game time in the capital, Isco is still highly regarded and surely has the technical quality to thrive under Mourinho. The Spanish midfielder is capable of playing in wings and midfield comfortably just as of Eriksen which may work in his favour further. He also could be just the marquee signing Spurs require to help push them to the next level under Mourinho.
Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen
The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is one of the hottest prospects of world football and signing him would mean a stable addition at least for a decade. His movement between the lines, defensive work rate and matured decisions under pressure when it comes to possession could fill the void left by Eriksen.
But the player has been attracting a lot of crowds, with several top European sides like Manchester United, PSG, Bayern etc apparently also in the queue which could make things tougher for Spurs. But surely given the promise the player showing, his passing ability and eye for goal, he could fill the gap left by Eriksen exceedingly well. Mourinho, however, may have to wait until the summer before they make a move. Havertz has recently declared that he won't move until the Summer and even if he decides to move, Leverkusen surely would command a hefty fee given the interest he is already getting.