Three PL clubs who should be interested in Harry Wilson for just £20 million

Bengaluru, August 13: If reports in England are to be believed, a £20 million price tag has been slapped on the head of Harry Wilson by Liverpool are the Reds are believed to be willing to sell their academy graduate. Jurgen Klopp remains a huge admirer of the Welshman but also understands the player's willingness to feature on a regular basis in the Premier League.
It is understood that the 23-year-old has a long list of suitors despite the fact that Liverpool are unwilling to drop their valuation for the Welshman as they rate him highly and also it is partly due to the fact that he still has three years left in his current deal at Anfield.
Here, we will take a look at three Premier League clubs who should look to make this deal happen at a very much affordable price.
Southampton
In recent past, Liverpool have raided Southampton numerous times for their star players but last summer, they somewhat paid them back with Danny Ings joining the club following his loan deal with the Saints. The move has worked wonders for both the South Coast club as well as for Ings who badly needed a strong restart to his career.
Wilson's position at Liverpool right now is in many ways similar to that of Ings two years back and he could definitely follow the path of his 28-year-old former teammate. In Ralph Hasenhüttl, Southampton have a quality manager who loves to play on the front foot and that would suit Wilson's game. Also, the Saints are particularly short of quality on the flanks and Wilson can be a solid addition and that too on a long-term deal.
Leeds United
Leeds United have been hot on the tail of Wilson for more than a year now. The Whites wanted him on loan at Elland Road last summer and now they are certainly in a much stronger position where they can attract the Welsh international on a permanent deal. It speaks volumes about Wilson's potential when a manager like Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer of the 23-year-old and this should be more than an attractive project for Wilson just because of the Argentine master tactician.
Leeds United are finally back in the Premier League after a long wait of 16 years and Wilson can be one of their star players and that is something very few clubs can offer him. This would ideally be the best deal for all parties.
Chelsea
Yes, Chelsea have already shown a lot of ambition in the transfer market this time out with deals wrapped up for the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech while the club are also chasing big names like Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Ben Chilwell among others.
Harry Wilson's name might sound like a letdown among this list of players but he could very well become a massive bargain by Chelsea if the Blue boss decides to make a move for the player who excelled under him earlier. In Lampard's very first season as a manager at Derby County, it was not Mason Mount who was his star man.
It was none other than Harry Wilson who netted as many as 18 goals while creating six for his teammates. A £20 million deal that would see Lampard reunite with Wilson might not sound too exciting for Chelsea but it could prove to be a shrewd deal.