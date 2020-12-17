Three PL clubs who should target Ligue 1 star Marcelo in January

Bengaluru, December 17: If reports in England are to be believed, Olympique Lyonnais skipper and star defender Marcelo could leave the Ligue 1 club next summer with his contract set to expire.
It is believed that the 33-year-old has rejected all advances from the French giants as he seeks a move to the Premier League and could be on his way to England next summer on a free transfer.
It is even claimed that Lyon could be willing to listen to offers for their star defender in January as they would like to get some money from his sales rather than losing him for nothing in June.
Therefore, Marcelo could be up for grabs on a bargain in January and with a host of Premier League clubs needing defensive reinforcements, we will take a look at three clubs in the English top tier who could make a move for the 33-year-old in January.
Leicester City
Leicester City have been pretty impressive this season and currently find themselves third in the table despite their squad not having too much depth. Brendan Rodgers has had a difficult job so far this season with his squad badly depleted by injuries and defence has been one of the areas that has been worst hit.
Despite that, the Foxes have looked like potential title challengers and Rodgers deserves credit for that. Leicester City should be actively looking to add more depth and quality to their ranks in January in order to keep up their momentum and an experienced defender like Marcelo would be a welcome addition to the King Power Stadium.
West Ham United
A team who have been strongly linked with the services of Marcelo in the past, West Ham United have also done pretty well this season so far. David Moyes has completely transformed the relegation battlers of last season to a team who have looked pretty much a top half club despite not having the best squad.
The Hammers lack both quality and option at the back and Marcelo is a player capable of changing that scenario. Available on a bargain and having plenty of experience at the top level, the Brazilian defender should be West Ham's top target once the January transfer window opens.
Liverpool
Premier League holders Liverpool have been challenged to an unnatural extent by injuries this season and their defence has been the worst hit area. Star defender Virgil van Dijk will miss the rest of the season while Joe Gomez also looks an uncertainty to come back before the season ends.
Meanwhile, Joel Matip's injury records are not good either. In the circumstances, Jurgen Klopp has used Fabinho and even Jordan Henderson at centre-back while the likes of Rhys Williams and Nat Philipps have both done decent jobs when called upon.
But, Klopp must prioritize a centre-back in the January transfer window and Marcelo would provide a good stop gap option for them. He would be affordable and should do a more than decent job and is also unlikely to mind a bit-part role when the likes of van Dijk and Gomez return.