Three players Antonio Conte is looking to sell

Kolkata, January 10: As per rumours in England, Antonio Conte is looking to reshape the Tottenham Hotspur squad he inherited in November following the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo.
The Italian gaffer is looking to make wholesale changes to the dressing room and is believed to be looking to offload a host of players in order to fund the overhaul.
Here, we look at three players Conte is looking to offload from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Steven Bergwijn
It is fair to say that Dutch international winger Bergwijn has not quite lived up to expectations at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following his big money move from PSV Eindhoven in January 2020. He has featured 64 times for the Lilywhites till date having scored just five times in the process. The 24-year-old has struggled to impress Conte in his 4 outings under the Italian and his injury records have also been far from encouraging. It is not much of a surprise therefore to see Conte actively looking for suitors of the 16 time capped Dutchman although it will be interesting to see if Spurs can recoup their money spent on the winger or not.
Dele Alli
Alli once looked like a player capable of becoming one of the world's best when he made his move to Spurs from Milton Keynes Dons. The Englishman made so much of an impact at Spurs at a very young age under Mauricio Pochettino that he was named PFA Young Player of the Year as well as a part of the PFA Team of the Year for two years in a row. However, his impact gradually waned as the 25-year-old has struggled for both form and fitness over the last few years. It is understood that Conte has already made up his mind on offloading the attacking midfielder who was once dubbed as a generational talent.
Tanguy Ndombele
The most expensive Spurs player of all time, Tanguy Ndombele, quite naturally moved to Spurs from Olympique Lyonnais with monumental expectations and it is safe to say that he has been absolutely a failure in justifying that. The 25-year-old is clearly a gifted central midfielder and can be a joy to watch on his day but he has struggled to showcase his talent on a weekly basis. And on top of that, the Frenchman has also been unable to get along with any of the Spurs managers he has worked with and that is indeed a worrying sign. Conte is believed to be looking to ship off the midfield dynamo and he is already believed to be attracting suitors.