Three players Arsenal could look for as they look set to miss out on Bundesliga star

Bengaluru, February 9: Arsenal are set to face a major blow in their pursuit for RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku with the German club's managing director Oliver Mintzlaff stating that the Frenchman will stay at the club for at least another season. The 24-year-old has been chased by the Gunners for quite some time now as he continues to rip it up for Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
With the club set to miss out on the former Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder, Mikel Arteta now has to look elsewhere. Here, we will discuss three alternatives for the Gunners as they look to add more creativity to their midfield.
Mikel Oyarzabal - Real Sociedad
24-year-old Spanish forward Mikel Oyarzabal has been at Real Sociedad throughout his whole career and it's about time he should be considering a move to a bigger stage. The Spanish international seems to have outgrown his boyhood club and would be a brilliant addition to most top clubs in Europe.
The versatile attacker has been formerly chased by some of the biggest clubs in the continent but Real Sociedad's exorbitant demands for their priced asset have kept him at the Anoeta Stadium for so long. Oyarzabal can play anywhere in the attacking third as well as a number ten and would be a brilliant addition to the Gunners.
Dominik Szoboszlai - RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig have managed to accumulate some incredible talent in their ranks especially in the attacking department. Such is their depth in the area, Dominik Szoboszlai often has to sit out on the bench or rotate with the likes of Dani Olmo or Nkunku.
A versatile midfielder, who can play either as a number eight or a number ten as well as on the flanks, Szoboszlai makes much more sense for Arsenal in comparison to his in-form teammate. The Hungarian international could prove to be a costly deal for the Gunners but he would be a fantastic prospect in the long run.
Paulo Dybala - Juventus
The face of Juventus for several years until the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala has seen his fortunes change at the Turin club in recent times. The Argentine international has not particularly struggled for form but his career trajectory still seems to be on the way down. The 28-year-old sees his current deal at the Allianz Stadium expire in the summer and looks to be up for grabs for absolutely nothing. A versatile attacker, who can play across the final third, Dybala on a free transfer to Arsenal makes absolute sense but the Gunners might find it difficult to land the flamboyant forward with clubs like Liverpool and Barcelona said to be chasing his signature.