Three players Chelsea should target next summer

Bengaluru, August 22: Chelsea are going through probably their toughest times at the moment as they were hit by a transfer ban earlier this summer and on top of that they lost their best player Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.
The Blues already had a depleted squad that failed to perform in the past two seasons and could not do much about it due to their transfer ban. Amidst that, they also lost their manager Maurizio Sarri to Juventus and replaced him with their club legend Frank Lampard who still is a rookie in football management.
The Blues are without a win this season after three attempts in all competitions. Even though they are not playing that bad, all that matters is three points. This season is likely to be a tough one for Chelsea but their promising youngsters will get plenty of chances to prove themselves whereas Lampard will get the valuable experience of managing in the Premier League where he used to rule as a player.
The next summer is surely going to be a huge one for the Blues as they look to improve their squad and here are three players they should be after once the transfer ban ends:
1. Nelson Semedo
It's quite evident to see that Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta is no more the player he used to be. Even though he is still only 29 years of age, he is regressed quite a lot as a right-back. Playing a long time at left-bcak and then centre-back could be the reason but it's just not working for him. Nelson Semedo of Barcelona would be great signing by Chelsea to replace Azpilicueta. Semedo does feature at Barcelona but not on regular basis which he certainly deserves considering the quality he has to offer. Chelsea should certainly try to sign the Portuguese international to sort out their right-back problems for many years to come.
2. Timo Werner
Chelsea are in dire need of a clinical number nine. There options up front at the moment are Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi and youngster Tammi Abraham and none of them are good enough to lead the line of a team like Chelsea. Timo Werner, now at RB Leipzig, is eager for a move and could be available on a free transfer next summer. Even though Bayern Munich look like his probable destination, Chelsea should certainly try to sign him as they have a big advantage that they can offer him a regular spot up front unlike Bayern or his other suitors like Liverpool.
3. Samuel Umtiti
Chelsea are short of quality at the heart of the defence as well. They have Rudiger, Christensen and Zouma as the only three senior centre-backs and it is quite evident that the quality is lacking. A proven centre-back should be Lampard's priority next summer and a player who should be a target is World Cup winner with France Samuel Umtiti. Umtiti is behind the likes of Lenglet and Pique in the pecking order at Barcelona but at Chelsea, he can become a regular starter once again. However, Umtiti does have a poor record with injuries and Chelsea should monitor that as well.