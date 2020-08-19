Three players Everton should target this summer

Kolkata, August 19: It has been a long time since Everton have made the UEFA Champions League cut.
Despite best efforts from the team and plenty of financial backing from their owners, the Toffees could manage only a 12th place finish in the Premier League this season.
However, there is still plenty of optimism at Goodison Park, thanks to the sheer presence of Carlo Ancelotti in the dug out.
The Merseyside club have improved significantly under the Italian taskmaster. However, with the lack of quality and depth in the squad at his disposal, Ancelotti still needs of time as well as funds if he has to bring much long-awaited success to the club.
Here, we look at three players they should target this summer.
1. Jose Callejon
Callejon might be 33, but he still remains a top player and way better than the current set of wingers Everton have at their disposal right now. Ancelotti knows the Spaniard really well from his time at Napoli and he would definitely add a lot of quality as well as experience to the Everton attack.
2. James Rodriguez
Rodriguez is a player who badly needs to play under a manager who trusts in his abilities and Ancelotti is the one who has been able to bring the best out of the Colombian superstar in the past. He was the one who signed him at Real Madrid and also at Bayern Munich on loan and the two have been linked with a reunion at Goodison Park in recent times.
3. Luka Jovic
Another Real Madrid player who desperately needs a change is Jovic. The 22-year-old Serbian international was signed by Real Madrid last summer following his sensational season for Eintracht Frankfurt but he has struggled for playing time ahead of Karim Benzema. Everton would certainly benefit from having a talented striker like Jovic leading their attack.