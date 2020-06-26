Three players from Norwich City top clubs should target

Kolkata, June 26: Though Liverpool have already sealed the Premier League title, their first in 30 years, there is still a lot to play for in case of most clubs especially those who are in and around the relegation zone.
It has been pretty much narrowed down to just five teams in the relegation battle, but one team that looks certain for the drop is Norwich City.
Daniel Farke's side have been arguably the most aesthetically pleasing teams in the bottom half, but they could never manage to find consistency and have struggled to get the right results.
With the Canaries likely to go down, there are some impressive talents at the Carrow Road who look good enough investments for the top Premier League sides who will be looking to add depth to their squad.
Here, we look at three Norwich city players who would be quality additions to the major Premier League sides.
Ben Godfrey
The 22-year-old Englishman has been a highly-rated talent in recent years as the defender has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in the past couple of years. With Dejan Lovren likely to depart Anfield this summer, Liverpool could be an ideal destination for the youngster as he can truly become the player he is destined to be under a manager like Jurgen Klopp.
Todd Cantwell
The only shining light for Norwich in an otherwise dismal campaign has been Cantwell. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has earned rave reviews on a consistent basis and has seen himself linked with a number of top clubs such as Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. Cantwell certainly deserves to stay in the Premier League for many years to come, but he needs to choose his destination very carefully.
Max Aarons
There are several top clubs in England who are struggling for options in the full-back positions. Aarons is not only a player with a lot of potential, but he also looks equally comfortable at both right-back and left-back. The 22-year-old should be one of the most in-demand players if the Canaries get back to the Championship.