Three players impressing in Championship this season

Kolkata, November 29: With every passing year, the quality in the Championship is also gradually improving and this season too, we are seeing some extraordinary performances from some top players who look more than capable of making a name for themselves in the Premier League.
Here, we look at three players in the Championship who have been firing on all cylinders this campaign.
John Swift - Reading
Reading have been pretty dismal this season as a unit despite the heroics from their star man John Swift. The versatile attacking midfielder, who dons the number ten shirt at the Madejski Stadium, has scored eight goals thus far this season while assisting nine times in 20 games. His teammates, however, let him down more often than not and the Royals find themselves 21st in the table.
Harry Wilson - Fulham
Harry Wilson finally quit his boyhood club Liverpool this summer in favour of a move to Fulham who were relegated from the Premier League last season and his decision seems to have worked wonders for the 24-year-old. The Welshman has been setting the Championship on fire for Marco Silva's side having already scored six times and assisting seven times in 17 appearances. If the Cottagers can keep up their impressive run of form, they should be in the Premier League next season and Wilson can finally showcase his talent in the top tier.
Aleksandar Mitrovic - Fulham
There has never been any shadow of doubt regarding the quality of Aleksandar Mitrovic, but the Serbian international makes the headlines more often than not for wrong reasons. This season has so far been an excellent one for the 27-year-old. The striker currently leads the Championship scoring charts with 21 goals to his names in 19 games while also turning provider on five occasions. The former Newcastle United has been one of the key reasons why Marco Silva's are currently topping the table.