Three players Jose Mourinho wants to sign from the Premier League

Kolkata, June 8: Following his sacking from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year, it did not take too long for Jose Mourinho to land his next job as the Portuguese taskmaster is set to become the head coach of Serie A club AS Roma.
It is expected that Mourinho will look to stamp his own authority in the Roma squad during the transfer window and he may well look to turn to the Premier League for key additions to his new squad.
Here, we look at three players Mourinho could look to bring from the Premier League.
Nemanja Matic - Manchester United
One of Mourinho's favourite players -- Matic -- has been strongly linked with a move to Roma ever since the Portugese was named as their next manager. The re-union between Matic and Mourinho will mark the third time the Portuguese signs the former Serbian international. A move to Italy could significantly prolong the career of the 32-year-old as the Serb will also get the opportunity to enjoy the final few years of his career under his favourite manager.
Lucas Moura - Tottenham Hotspur
Moura used to be one of the most favourite players of Jose Mourinho at Spurs as the Brazilian international impressed the Portuguese manager with his pace, versatility and ability to make a difference when it matters. And, it is believed that Mourinho is keen on signing Moura from Spurs in the summer.
Erik Lamela - Tottenham Hotspur
Lamela's time at Spurs has been quite a hit or miss but on his day, he is one of the deadliest attackers in the planet. The 29-year-old Argentinian attacker, who has scooped the Premier League Goal of the Season award for his sensational Rabona against Arsenal, is linked with a return to Roma and a re-union with his former boss Mourinho.