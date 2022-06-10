Three players linked with Spurs

Kolkata, June 10: Tottenham Hotspur had a pretty impressive season last time out from their perspective.
The Lilywhites parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo midway through the season naming Antonio Conte as his replacement. And, the Italian made his impact at the club.
Conte did exceptionally well to lead Spurs to a top-four finish ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United and look keen to build on their squad.
The North London side have already added Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster to their squad without spending a single penny. With a manager like Conte in charge and the team doing well at the business end of the season, Daniel Levy looks ready to back the manager as much as possible this summer.
Here, we look at three players Spurs have been linked with.
Christian Eriksen
Eriksen made a brilliant comeback from the huge setback he suffered last summer in the Euros while representing his country. Eyebrows were raised when Brentford signed Eriksen in January on a six-month deal but the Fane has shown that he is as good a player he used to be before his cardiac arrest.
Available on a free transfer right now, Eriksen has been linked with a host of clubs including his former club Tottenham Hotspur.
Djed Spence
Spence had a spectacular last season in the Championship while on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough. Nottingham have made their way back to the Premier League after a long time winning the playoffs and Spence played a big role in their success. The English right-back has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs including Spurs. He could be a fantastic addition to Conte's side having impressed thoroughly last season while playing as a right wing-back.
Gabriel Jesus
Jesus is a wanted man this summer and seems to be attracting interest from all three London clubs. Arsenal and Chelsea are both chasing the Premier League winning striker who can play across the frontline. However, Spurs are believed to be leading the race for the Brazilian international right now and he could add plenty of firepower to the already impressive Spurs attack.